Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Encore Wire by 1,569.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,762. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

