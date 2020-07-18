Analysts Set HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Target Price at $32.17

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

HMSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of HMSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,995. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HMS will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 266,102 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 345.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

