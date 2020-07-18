Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $71.60

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.06. 104,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.