Analysts Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price at $3.40

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 512,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.78. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76,034 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 247,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

