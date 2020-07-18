Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of AVXL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.43. 625,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.52. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 319,817 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 101,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

