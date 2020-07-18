ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.03. 52,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,658. The company has a market cap of $370.57 million, a PE ratio of -200.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

