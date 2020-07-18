Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,459,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 279.79% and a negative net margin of 167.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William W. Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

