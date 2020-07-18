ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

MT stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 682.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 269.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 292,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 381.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

