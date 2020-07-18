Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ACA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.85. 188,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,807. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 33.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcosa by 30.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arcosa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

