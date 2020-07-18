Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.14 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004214 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Ark has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 150,800,436 coins and its circulating supply is 122,329,539 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Upbit, Binance, COSS, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

