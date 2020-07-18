AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $28.20. 87,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 52.22. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $91,394.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,316,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $143,084.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,732 shares in the company, valued at $53,582,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,548 shares of company stock worth $15,018,422 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 132,420 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

