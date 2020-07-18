AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $28.20. 87,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 52.22. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.
In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $91,394.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,316,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $143,084.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,732 shares in the company, valued at $53,582,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,548 shares of company stock worth $15,018,422 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 132,420 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.