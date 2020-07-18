Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce $14.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.30 million. Asure Software reported sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $64.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $65.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 97,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Also, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $138,605.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

