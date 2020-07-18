Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $177,829.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01886149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00087542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

