Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $408.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.80 million and the highest is $414.86 million. Atlassian posted sales of $334.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.86. 899,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,431. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $198.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -198.69, a PEG ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 507,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,503,000 after buying an additional 279,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

