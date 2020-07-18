ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million.

ATNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Securities downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $482,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 82.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ATNI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.47 million, a P/E ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

