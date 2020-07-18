ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.94 Million

Brokerages expect that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $108.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.01 million to $111.88 million. ATN International posted sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $455.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.09 million to $463.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $497.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $482,051. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 1.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.