ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.94 Million

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Brokerages expect that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $108.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.01 million to $111.88 million. ATN International posted sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $455.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.09 million to $463.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $497.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $482,051. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 1.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit