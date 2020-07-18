ATN Market Capitalization Reaches $601,765.55 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, RightBTC and Hotbit. ATN has a market cap of $601,765.55 and $8,999.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01885909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

