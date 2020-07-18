Augur (REP) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Augur has a total market cap of $214.06 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $19.46 or 0.00212390 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, LATOKEN, Mercatox and Bitbns. In the last week, Augur has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01886978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Crex24, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, BitBay, Kraken, Binance, Upbit, Cobinhood, Liqui, Poloniex, Bitbns, HitBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Bithumb, Koinex, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Mercatox, ABCC, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Ethfinex, AirSwap and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

