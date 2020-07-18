AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,202. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

