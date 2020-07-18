AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,202. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

