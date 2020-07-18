AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Million

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 million and the lowest is $790,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $14.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.97 million, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $40.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%.
Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,845. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.
In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
