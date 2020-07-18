AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AVEVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $$52.05 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

