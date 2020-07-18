Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.25). Azul reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 242.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,571. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ThornTree Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Azul by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Azul by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $13,704,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

