Bancor (BNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.10 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00018019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $114.08 million and approximately $59.10 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04962757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031964 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

