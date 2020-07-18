Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $8.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger W. Crandall acquired 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,277.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,277.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $276,678. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 70,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $361.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

