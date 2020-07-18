Beacon Price Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $11,734.68 and $71.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00469734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017083 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003318 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003796 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

