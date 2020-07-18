BidaskClub Lowers Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup raised Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.96.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.79.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 35,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,432,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $6,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,323,317 shares of company stock valued at $942,978,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $94,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $84,587,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

