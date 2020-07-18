BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $8.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.11.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,264,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,496.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,365.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,666 shares of company stock worth $1,149,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 452,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

