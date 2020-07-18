BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $8.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.11.
BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,264,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,496.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,365.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,666 shares of company stock worth $1,149,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 452,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.
BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
