Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.0320 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $19,219.68 and $80,997.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00499456 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019576 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003899 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

