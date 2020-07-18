Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00757194 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.01782604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00168240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009842 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010300 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00164369 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,146.06 or 0.99905648 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

