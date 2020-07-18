Bitcoin Private Trading Down 8.4% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $461,072.05 and approximately $3,328.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00641444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00081071 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.