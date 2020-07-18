Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $34,461.45 and approximately $4,790.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00086756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00187023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 28,961,252 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

