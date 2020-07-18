BitTube Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,989.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $9,989.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00742797 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000856 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 276,492,113 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

