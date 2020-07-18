BLAST Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. BLAST has a market cap of $40,657.37 and $63.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 44,413,696 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

