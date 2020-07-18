BOLT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,558.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $190,558.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

