BOScoin (BOS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,457.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $115,457.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053595 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.