Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). Briggs & Stratton posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $473.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.83 million.

BGG has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE BGG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Briggs & Stratton has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

