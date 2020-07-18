Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts have commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 464,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $647.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.70. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 100,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 59,654 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

