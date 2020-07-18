Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.33 Million

Brokerages expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to announce sales of $94.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $393.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $405.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $514.97 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,712,574 shares of company stock worth $472,460,083 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

