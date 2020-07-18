Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.33 Million

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Brokerages expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to announce sales of $94.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $393.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $405.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $514.97 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,712,574 shares of company stock worth $472,460,083 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit