Brokerages Anticipate Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Newpark Resources reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NR shares. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSE NR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. 531,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.03. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

In related news, CFO Gregg Piontek purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $67,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

