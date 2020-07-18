Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&W Seed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 20,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 90,250 shares of company stock valued at $185,151 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of S&W Seed worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,050. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.