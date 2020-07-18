Brokerages Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.58 billion and the highest is $8.70 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $15.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $52.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.65 billion to $55.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 1,727,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

