Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce sales of $139.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.50 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $394.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $743.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $764.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $928.05 million, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 1,948,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $261.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.