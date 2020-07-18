Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.75 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report sales of $176.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.80 million and the lowest is $170.80 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $195.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $567.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.65 million to $574.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $598.94 million, with estimates ranging from $568.47 million to $620.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.05. 336,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,486. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

