Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.45). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.23.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,952.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,285. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 641,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit