Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.45). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.23.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,952.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,285. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 641,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

