Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 762,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 69,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,649. The company has a market capitalization of $658.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

