Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.54 Billion

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $18.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 billion. Intel posted sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.47 billion to $76.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.86 billion to $77.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. 16,021,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,101,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

