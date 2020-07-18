Brokerages Expect Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kennedy-Wilson’s earnings. Kennedy-Wilson reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennedy-Wilson.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.44. 257,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 42,169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,409,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 376,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.