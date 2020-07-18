Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. 6,456,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

