Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT at $25.25

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 207,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

AUTL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.13. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

