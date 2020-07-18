Brokerages Set Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT at $46.40

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. 82,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,993. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $390.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dmc Global by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dmc Global by 58.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dmc Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $22,288,000.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

